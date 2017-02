BERLIN Feb 12 Former Germany captain Michael Ballack has been ruled out of Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League last-16 tie at home to Barcelona on Tuesday.

Leverkusen said on their website (www.bayer04.de) that the 35-year-old had suffered a calf muscle problem during a training session on Sunday.

