BERLIN Aug 28 Bayer Leverkusen and Switzerland midfielder Tranquillo Barnetta must undergo an operation on his right knee and is likely to be out of action until next year, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

"Barnetta will probably not be available any more in the first half of the Bundesliga season," the club said on its website (www.bayer04.de).

The 26-year-old, who scored both goals for Switzerland in their 2-2 Euro 2012 qualifying draw against England in June, sustained the injury during a pre-season friendly.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the news link below:

for all sports stories