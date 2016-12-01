BERLIN Dec 1 Bayern Munich midfielders Xabi Alonso and Arturo Vidal are both injury doubts for Friday's Bundesliga match against Mainz 05 with coach Carlo Ancelotti set to decide whether they can play after their final training session, he said on Thursday.

The German champions, chasing a record-extending fifth consecutive league crown, have slipped to second place, three points behind promoted RB Leipzig, after a bad run in recent weeks.

Vidal has been working his way back to fitness after he picked up an injury on international duty with Chile last month.

He was first injured in their goalless draw against Colombia on Nov. 10, but started in their 3-1 win over Uruguay five days later, angering Bayern bosses.

"He is still struggling with that injury. I have to see him in training today before deciding," Ancelotti told reporters.

"I am not happy with the Vidal situation. It is normal for a club to release a player for international matches. What I do not see as normal is that Vidal also played in the second match for Chile."

Ancelotti did not give any details about Alonso's injury but said he had been struggling for the past few days.

The Bavarians, who have also qualified for the Champions League knockout stage, lost the Bundesliga lead to Leipzig two matchdays ago and Ancelotti said it was crucial to reclaim it on Friday.

Leaders Leipzig, three points clear on 30, are in action against Schalke 04 on Saturday.

"Obviously this is a good time to take over again as leaders," Ancelotti said. "It is important to be top as soon as possible but even more important to be there on the final matchday." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)