BERLIN Dec 20 Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng will be out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on Tuesday following an injury in training, the Bundesliga champions said.

The Germany international suffered a fall in a practice session last week and damaged a chest muscle tendon, Bayern said in a statement.

He is set to miss the re-start of the Bundesliga on Jan. 20 following the winter break.

"The operation went well," Bayern doctor Volker Braun said. "In case of a perfect recovery process it will take about six week for Jerome to return."

Bundesliga leaders Bayern play their final league match of the year against title rivals RB Leipzig on Wednesday before the one-month break. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)