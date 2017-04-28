April 28 Bayern Munich have activated a clause to make winger Kingsley Coman's transfer from Juventus permanent at the end of the season, the German club said in a statement.

The 20-year-old France international, who joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal in 2015, will sign a contract until 2020.

"He is a player with huge potential," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. "We're convinced that he will be of great help to us in the coming years.

"He is a very young player who already plays regularly for the French national team and who has gathered experience at the European Championship."

Coman, a former Paris St Germain player, has scored eight goals in 58 games for Bayern. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)