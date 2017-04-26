MUNICH, Germany, April 26 Borussia Dortmund reached the German Cup final for a record fourth successive season after staging a thrilling five-minute, two-goal comeback to stun holders and hosts Bayern Munich 3-2 on Wednesday.

Teenager Ousmane Dembele scored one goal and set up another in a five minute spell in the second half to help Dortmund come back from 2-1 down after having taken a 19th-minute lead through Marco Reus.

The game lived up to its billing with both teams playing an attacking game and Dortmund avenging last year's Cup final defeat to Bayern.

The Bavarians have now failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions and following last week's Champions League exit to Real Madrid, have only the league title to aim for.

Three-times winners Dortmund face Eintracht Frankfurt, who edged past Borussia Moenchengladbach on penalties on Tuesday, in the final in Berlin next month.

The visitors looked sharper at the start and pounced on a defensive mistake by defender Javi Martinez in the 19th minute, with Raphael Guerreiro's shot bouncing off the post and Reus sweeping in to score.

The hosts roared back and Martinez made amends for his mistake in the 29th, heading in the equaliser with Bayern playing deep crosses from the wings to stretch the Dortmund defence.

Xabi Alonso delivered a perfect ball for Franck Ribery on the left in the 41st and the Frenchman found Mats Hummels whose low drive put them ahead.

They hit the woodwork in the second half and should have added at least one more goal with the Dortmund defence completely overrun.

But the visitors carved out an unlikely equaliser when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, lurking at the far post, nodded in a perfect Dembele cross in the 69th.

The 19-year-old France international scored the winner five minutes later, curling a superb shot past keeper Sven Ulreich to complete a quick break after Bayern captain Philipp Lahm had lost possession.