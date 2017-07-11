FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Socccer-Bayern sign Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
Sport
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
July 11, 2017 / 11:58 AM / a day ago

Socccer-Bayern sign Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich have signed midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal, the German champions said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Colombia international made 22 La Liga appearances for Real last season, scoring eight goals, and featured six times in the Champions League.

"We are very happy to have completed this transfer," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement. "Signing James Rodriguez was the big wish of our coach Carlo (Ancelotti) after they worked successfully together in Madrid."

Rodriguez moved to Real Madrid from Monaco for a reported 60 million euros ($68.4 million) in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot as the leading scorer at the World Cup.

His ability to score spectacular goals made him an ideal addition to Real's "Galacticos" project, but he struggled to nail down a regular starting place at the Bernabeu.

$1 = 0.8777 euros Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.