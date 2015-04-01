BERLIN, April 1 Bayern Munich's versatile left-back David Alaba could miss Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund after picking up a knee injury in Austria's 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday, the German champions said.

Alaba, who partially tore a ligament in his right knee in November and was ruled out for three months, will undergo further checks in Munich later in the day, Bayern said in a statement on Wednesday.

Alaba was taken off injured shortly before halftime with a stinging pain in his left knee.

He had been in superb form for Bayern since his comeback earlier this year, helping them stay firmly on track for a treble of titles with some spectacular goals.

Bayern, who are top of the Bundesliga and through to the German Cup last eight, face Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals later this month. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)