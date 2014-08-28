BERLIN Aug 28 German champions Bayern Munich are close to signing former World and European champion Xabi Alonso from Champions League winners Real Madrid, they said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who on Wednesday announced his retirement from international soccer after a stellar 11 years with Spain that saw him win one World Cup and two European championships, is seen as replacement for injured Javi Martinez.

Bayern finance chief Jan-Christian Dreesen and Matthias Sammer told reporters terms had "basically" been agreed and the player would arrive later on Thursday for a medical.

The transfer of Alonso, who will be Bayern's fifth Spanish player along with Pepe Reina, Juan Bernat, Thiago Alcantara and Martinez, comes just one day after the club signed central defender Mehdi Benatia from AS Roma for a reported 25 million euros ($33.02 million).

Martinez has been ruled out for at least six months with a cruciate ligament tear.

