BERLIN May 23 Bayern Munich players will be wearing suits made by designer Giorgio Armani from next season after the German double winners signed a three-year deal with the Italian fashion group.

"We are proud and we think it is great that Bayern Munich will in the future be dressed personally by maestro of the fashion world," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement on Friday.

The tailor made suits will be worn at official club functions or when the team travel and will have personalised labels for each of the players, Bayern said.

No financial details of the agreement were released.

Bayern are Germany's most successful club and one of the richest in the world with an annual turnover of just under 400 million euro ($546.26 million). ($1 = 0.7323 Euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)