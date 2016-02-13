BERLIN Feb 13 Hapless Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber, who has already lost two years of his career to a knee injury, was ruled out for another three months on Saturday when he fractured his ankle in training.

"Unbelievable bad luck for Holger Badstuber and Bayern. The defender suffered a broken ankle during training without any contact from anyone else," said the Bundesliga leaders in a statement.

Bayern added that the 26-year-old had already undergone surgery.

Badstuber, who has won 31 caps for Germany, has made just 17 Bundesliga appearances since his first serious injury, a torn cruciate knee ligament in 2012.

He re-injured the knee six months later and missed the whole of the 2013-14 season, including the World Cup.

Badstuber returned to competitive action early last year, only to suffer a thigh muscle injury in April which kept him out for another six months.

He had played nine games since his latest comeback in November and had just begun to show signs of a return to form.

Bayern also have centre-backs Jerome Boateng, Medhi Benatia and Javi Martinez out of action through injury. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)