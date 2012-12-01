BERLIN Dec 1 Bayern Munich central defender Holger Badstuber will be out for several months after tearing the cruciate ligament in his right knee in the Bundesliga derby against champions Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, the club said.

"Bad news for Badstuber," said Bayern on the club website (www.fcbayern.de) with the game still in progress. "His cruciate ligament tear has been confirmed."

Badstuber, who only returned 10 days ago after three weeks out with a muscle injury, turned his knee after a challenge with fellow Germany international Mario Goetze.

Bayern, who lead the Bundesliga table, have also qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)