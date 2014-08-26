Aug 26 Bayern Munich are set to sign Morocco defender Mehdi Benatia from AS Roma on a five-year deal, the German champions said on Tuesday.

"DONE DEAL: #FCBayern and @OfficialASRoma have agreed the transfer of MEHDI BENATIA (27)! Defensive ace set to sign a 5-year contract," Bayern said on their Twitter account.

Benatia, 27, formed a strong partnership with Brazilian Leandro Castan last season after joining Roma from Udinese, helping his side to a second-place finish in Serie A.

Benatia, capped 31 times by his country, became unsettled, however, publicly accusing the Italian club of breaking promises regarding a salary increase.

Bayern were looking to strengthen their defence after holding midfielder Javi Martinez suffered a serious knee injury in their Super Cup defeat by Borussia Dortmund this month.

