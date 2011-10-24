BERLIN Oct 24 Bayern Munich officials on Monday
were hoping defender Jerome Boateng, who was sent off in their
second Bundesliga defeat of the season at Hanover 96 on Sunday,
would escape punishment because of a possible mistake by the
fourth official.
Boateng was sent off in the 28th minutes for pushing
opponent Christian Schulz while arguing after a foul on
Hanover's Sergio Pinto, with Hanover leading 1-0.
The referee had consulted the fourth official and the
Germany international now faces a ban of at least two games.
"This was a decision by the fourth official. That is
inexplicable," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters.
"Perpetrator and victim got mixed up."
Rummenigge accused Pinto of acting. "It all started with his
acting. He is famous for it in the Bundesliga."
He said he only expected an innocent verdict.
Hanover ended Bayern's string of eight consecutive league
clean sheets with a 2-1 win. The Bavarians, however, lead the
Bundesliga standings by three points from champions Borussia
Dortmund.
They are also top of their group in the Champions League.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)