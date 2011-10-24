* Defender sent off in Hanover loss

BERLIN Oct 24 Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng was banned for two league games on Monday after being dismissed in their 2-1 defeat by Hanover 96 on Sunday and despite efforts by his club to help him escape a suspension.

Boateng was sent off in the 28th minutes for pushing opponent Christian Schulz while arguing after a foul on Hanover's Sergio Pinto, with Hanover leading 1-0.

The referee had consulted the fourth official before showing a red card but Bayern officials criticised the decision as "unfair" and "inexplicable".

The German Football Association (DFB) said in a statement that Boateng had been found guilty of violent behaviour in "a less serious case" and gave him the minimum sentence.

Earlier on Monday Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had demanded no suspension for the Germany international, blaming Hanover players for his dismissal.

"This was a decision by the fourth official. That is inexplicable," Rummenigge told reporters. "Perpetrator and victim got mixed up."

Rummenigge accused Pinto of acting. "It all started with his acting. He is famous for it in the Bundesliga."

Hanover ended Bayern's string of eight consecutive league clean sheets with a 2-1 win. The Bavarians, however, lead the Bundesliga standings by three points from champions Borussia Dortmund.

They are also top of their group in the Champions League. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)