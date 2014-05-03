BERLIN May 3 Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng will be fined by his club for being sent off at the end of their 4-1 win at Hamburg SV on Saturday after slapping an opponent.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the Germany international's action against Hamburg's Kemel Demirbay in the 86th minute was a clear lack of discipline.

"One could call this action brainless," Rummenigge told reporters. "This is about a lack of discipline.

"It will be a fine in the high five digits. At 4-1 ahead and with fine minutes left it should not happen," Rummenigge said, adding the player had already been informed of the club's decision.

The central defender, who first touched foreheads with the Hamburg player and then slapped him, is expected to be named in Germany's World Cup squad next week. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)