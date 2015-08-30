BERLIN Aug 30 Bayern Munich have signed 19-year-old talented attacking midfielder Kingsley Coman on a two-year loan deal from Italy's Juventus, the German club said on Sunday.

The French youth international, who made a brief substitute appearance in last season's Champions League final loss to Barcelona, has played at Juventus since 2014 after joining from Paris St Germain.

"Kingsley Coman is one of the biggest talents in European football," Bayern sports director Matthias Sammer said in a statement.

"So we are delighted we have been able to sign him for Bayern. Kingsley is quick, technically skilled and an attack-minded player. Hopefully we will benefit from having him at the club," he added.

Coman was the second player the German champions have signed from Juve this season after Chile international Arturo Vidal. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)