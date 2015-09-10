BERLIN, Sept 10 Bayern Munich's latest signing, 19-year-old France youth international Kingsley Coman, is brimming with confidence since his move from Juventus last month and itching for action on Saturday against Augsburg.

The speedy teenager joined on a two-year loan deal from the Italian club on Aug. 30, shortly before the end of the transfer window.

"Bayern play the kind of football I like to play, and has already had a lot of success," he told reporters on Thursday.

"I have already played for some big clubs in Europe, but for me Bayern are a cut above the rest," said Coman, who joined Juve from Paris St Germain in 2014.

Bayern officials hope Coman, who can play as a winger or attacking midfielder, will give the champions the edge they need to clinch a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title.

"My strength is playing as a left or right winger, preferably left," he said.

Bayern are currently without both experienced wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who are out injured. But Brazilian Douglas Costa, also a new signing, has so far been stellar on the left, plugging the gap left by Ribery on that side.

"Kingsley is quick, nimble, good on the ball, and has good game intelligence," said Bayern sports director Matthias Sammer. "These are all things that we look for in a player."

Whether he would be picked to play on Saturday was up to coach Pep Guardiola, Sammer said.

"The coach picks the team but if he plays, he will explode into life," Sammer said.

Bayern are in second place in the Bundesliga, behind Borussia Dortmund on goal difference, with both teams on nine points from three games.

They also travel to Greek champions Olympiakos next week for their first Champions League group match. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)