KIEV, July 1 Bayern Munich have added an additional option to their midfield by buying pacy Brazil international Douglas Costa from Shakhtar Donetsk on a five-year deal, the German champions said on Wednesday.

Bayern did not publish financial details but Shakhtar said the Bundesliga side had agreed to pay 30 million euros ($33.3 million) for the 24-year-old, who joined the Ukrainian club from Gremio in 2010.

"A dream has come true for me today," Douglas said on Bayern's website after signing his contract.

"I'm proud to become a player for Bayern, following in the footsteps of so many magnificent Brazilian players," he added.

"I'm looking forward to playing for this magnificent team and will do everything I can to fulfil the expectations placed in me."

Under coach Pep Guardiola, Bayern strolled to a third straight Bundesliga title last season, and their 25th German league crown overall.

However, they came up short in the Champions League, losing to Guardiola's former club Barcelona, the eventual winners, in the semi-finals.

They were eager to snap up Douglas as an option on the wings with Franck Ribery nursing a long-term injury and Arjen Robben turning 32 in January.

"Douglas Costa will be good for our team," sporting director Matthias Sammer said.

"He has great technical ability, a powerful left foot, he is very agile and extremely quick."

Douglas was in the Brazil squad at the Copa America currently being played in Chile and will join up with his new team mates on July 11.

He made 203 appearances and scored 38 goals for Shakhtar, winning five domestic league titles, three Cups and four Super Cups.

($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; Writing by Iain Rogers; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)