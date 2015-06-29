BERLIN, June 29 Brazil international Douglas Costa on Monday confirmed an interest by the German champions Bayer Munich to sign him but said there was no deal yet.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who plays for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, said talks had taken place between his club and the Bavarians.

The Bundesliga champions are eager to sign him as an option on the wings and an eye on the future with speedy wingers Franck Ribery nursing a months-long injury and Arjen Robben turning 32 in January.

"Discussions have been held between my club and Bayern. But as we speak I know of nothing more than an interest from Bayern," he told Sport Bild magazine.

Several German media had rushed to announce a deal with the player a week ago but it has yet to materialise.

"I was focused on the Copa America. After this I will talk with my agent," said Douglas.

Brazil were eliminated by Paraguay on penalties in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)