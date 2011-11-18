MUNICH, Germany Nov 18 Bayern Munich
posted a 1.3 million euro profit for the 2010/2011 season
despite failing to win any silverware and a tough financial
climate, the club said on Friday.
The amount compared to a 2.9 million euro ($3.9
million)profit the previous season.
"Bayern are financially well positioned for the future,"
board director Karl Hopfner told the club's annual general
assembly in Munich.
"Despite a difficult starting position -- I remind you that
we had no notable sporting success last season and faced an
ongoing financial and euro crisis -- we again recorded a
profit," he said.
"We have also more than met UEFA's financial fair play
criteria."
European soccer governing body UEFA's financial fair play
rules, which aim to stop reckless spending on wages and transfer
fees and come into full effect in 2013-14, say clubs must break
even over three years.
The German record champions and four-time winners of the
European Cup posted a turnover of 290.9 million euros compared
to 312 million in 2009/2010 with sponsoring and marketing
revenues almost unchanged at 82.3 million.
Merchandising revenues grew to 43.9 million, up from 38.9
million last season.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 42.3 million, down from 61.2
million.
Bayern are still paying the bill for the construction of
their Allianz Arena stadium which club officials expecting to
have an additional 30 million euros available once it is paid
off in less than 10 years.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)