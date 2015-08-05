MUNICH Aug 5 A year after scoring the winning goal for Germany in the World Cup final, Mario Goetze has an uncertain road ahead of him with his future at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich up in the air.

The midfielder, who was on target in a 3-0 win over Milan in a pre-season tournament in Munich on Tuesday, said his two years at Bayern had been far from successful despite winning consecutive league titles.

"I played a pretty good game today. Now we will see what will happen," he told reporters after scoring Bayern's second goal against the Italians.

"It is clear that the last two years were not that easy," said the 23-year-old, who had joined from rivals Borussia Dortmund in a huge transfer in 2013.

Instead of spearheading Bayern's attacking midfield, however, Goetze has languished on the Bayern bench under coach Pep Guardiola, unable to find consistency.

The Spaniard used Goetze for just six minutes in their German Super Cup defeat to VfL Wolfsburg last week and he played the full 90 minutes in just 16 of their 34 league games last season.

"We will see what happens. We will see if he will speak to me more often," Goetze said. "Now I will just let things come to me. For anything else we will have to see."

Goetze has also been the target of criticism from fans and media with Bayern's honorary president Franz Beckenbauer one of those demanding more quality from the player.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said recently if he were Goetze's agent he would advise him to "stay at Bayern and step on the gas".

Goetze has a contract with Bayern until 2017 but with the arrival of Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal, competition for places will be even tougher this season.

Bayern play Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Audi Cup final. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)