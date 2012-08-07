Aug 7 Mario Gomez, Bayern Munich's leading
scorer for the last two seasons, will be able to start training
in three weeks after undergoing an ankle operation on Tuesday,
the club said.
Gomez became the latest Bayern injury worry when he needed
surgery to remove loose fragments and splinters from his ankle.
"The operation went extremely well," Bayern team doctor
Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt told the club's website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de).
"In all likelihood, Mario will have to sit out training for
the next three weeks.
"After that, he'll be able to start on a sports
rehabilitation programme."
Gomez said: "I'm delighted it went well and that the pain is
gone. I'll need to be a little patient now but after that I'll
do everything I can to be available for selection again as
quickly as possible."
Gomez, who played for Germany at June's Euro 2012, scored 26
Bundesliga goals last season and 28 the season before that.
Bayern's David Alaba, Rafinha, Diego Contento and Claudio
Pizarro are also struggling with various injuries.
The German season starts next Sunday with the Supercup match
between Bayern and last season's double winners Borussia
Dortmund. The first round of the German Cup follows one week
later with the Bundesliga kicking off on Aug 24.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Mark Meadows)