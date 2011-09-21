BERLIN, Sept 21 Bayern Munich's top striker Mario Gomez would like to extend his contract with the Bavarians past 2013, saying on Wednesday he saw no reason for a change.

"Why should I seek a change or not extend my contract when things are going so well," he told Sport Bild magazine. "I feel very well here. I can imagine staying on beyond 2013."

"I do not know when contract talks are planned for but I am open to them."

The 26-year-old became the Bundesliga's most expensive transfer when he joined from VfB Stuttgart for a reported 35 million euros ($48 million) two years ago with his current deal running out in June 2013.

After a difficult period at the start, Gomez has been their first choice striker and was the league's top scorer last season.

Gomez, who also edged out Miroslav Klose for the Germany starting spot, has already scored eight goals in six league games for leaders Bayern in the current campaign.

