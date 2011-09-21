BERLIN, Sept 21 Bayern Munich's top striker
Mario Gomez would like to extend his contract with the Bavarians
past 2013, saying on Wednesday he saw no reason for a change.
"Why should I seek a change or not extend my contract when
things are going so well," he told Sport Bild magazine. "I feel
very well here. I can imagine staying on beyond 2013."
"I do not know when contract talks are planned for but I am
open to them."
The 26-year-old became the Bundesliga's most expensive
transfer when he joined from VfB Stuttgart for a reported 35
million euros ($48 million) two years ago with his current deal
running out in June 2013.
After a difficult period at the start, Gomez has been their
first choice striker and was the league's top scorer last
season.
Gomez, who also edged out Miroslav Klose for the Germany
starting spot, has already scored eight goals in six league
games for leaders Bayern in the current campaign.
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
