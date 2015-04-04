DORTMUND, Germany, April 4 Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola set a Bundesliga record after needing only 61 matches for his 50th league win when the champions beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on Saturday to march towards the title.

The Spaniard, in his second season at Bayern, reached the mark faster than any other coach with the previous record held by the late Udo Lattek who needed 78 matches.

There was more good news for Guardiola as midfielder Thiago Alcantara staged his comeback after more than a year out injured as Bayern maintained their 10-point lead.

The 23-year-old Spain international came on in the 69th minute for captain Philipp Lahm after having last played on March 29, 2014, when he tore a knee ligament.

"Thiago had a very difficult run, a lot of bad luck but now he is back again," Guardiola said. "That is great news for us."

Bayern will need every available player as they take on Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup next week with Porto awaiting in the Champions League quarter-final later this month.

There was some bad news for Guardiola, however, with Bastian

Schweinsteiger taken off in the 58th minute after a knock on his left ankle with no diagnosis from club doctors yet.

Bayern are already without wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery as well as David Alaba, who tore a knee ligament this week and will be out for close to two months, and Javi Martinez. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)