BERLIN Aug 22 Coach Pep Guardiola said Bayern Munich were taught a lesson after conceding an early goal against Hoffenheim on Saturday and battling back to win 2-1 to make it six points from two Bundesliga matches.

"We can only learn from a game like this," the Spaniard told reporters after a topsy-turvy encounter that saw Hoffenheim take the lead with a goal after nine seconds by Kevin Volland, equalling the league record for the fastest goal, before Thomas Mueller levelled late in the first half.

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng was sent off for handling the ball in the 74th minute and Hoffenheim fired the resulting penalty against the post. The Bavarians then scored the winner through substitute Robert Lewandowski in the 90th.

"The last 10 minutes were a bit crazy," said Guardiola. "We played one of our best Bundesliga matches in the last three years.

"We knew it would be hard. Over the years Hoffenheim have always caused us a lot of problems," added the Spaniard who is eyeing a record breaking fourth straight Bundesliga title for Bayern.

Poland striker Lewandowski missed three good chances before he tapped the ball in for the winner.

"It was certainly not the best start for a game but after that we had 93 minutes to win it," said Guardiola who is in his third season with the club. "I am satisfied with the win but most of all I am satisfied with the overall performance of my team."

Bayern were in control for much of the game despite having central defender Mehdi Benatia taken off injured midway through the first half and having Boateng dismissed.

They twice hit the woodwork through Mueller and Arturo Vidal as Brazilian Douglas Costa ripped through the Hoffenheim defence with dazzling runs down both wings.

It was an unhappy afternoon for Hoffenheim who are still looking for their maiden victory over Bayern after 15 matches.

"It is difficult to find words to describe this game because we are all bitterly disappointed," said coach Markus Gisdol.

"I have to give my team a huge compliment because they pushed Bayern to the brink of defeat. We can get a lot of strength from such a game." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)