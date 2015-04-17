BERLIN, April 17 Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola plans to stay at the German champions next season and is happy with his squad despite a string of injuries as they chase three titles, he said on Friday.

Guardiola, who has a contract until 2016, won the domestic double in his first season. Bayern are again on course for the title this season, 10 points clear at the top with six matches left, and are through to the German Cup last four.

But their Champions League hopes suffered a major setback on Wednesday when hey lost 3-1 at Porto in the quarter-final first leg with injuries piling up.

"I am very satisfied here with the players and I want to fight more than ever," the Spaniard told reporters. "Of course I want to stay here next year."

He had been asked whether the sudden departure of long-time team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt would affect his future at the club.

Mueller-Wohlfahrt left after 38 years in his post, saying his medical team had been blamed for the defeat in Portugal. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)