MUNICH Jan 16 Bayern Munich have appointed former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola to replace Jupp Heynckes from next season, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Guardiola, 41, will take over from Heynckes in July and has agreed a contract until the end of June 2016, Bayern said in a statement on their website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de). (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)