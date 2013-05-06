May 6 Bayern Munich will allow Uli Hoeness, who is under investigation for suspected tax evasion, to continue as club president but the situation will remain under observation, the German Bundesliga champions said in a statement on their website (www.fcbayern.de) on Monday.

"In the interest of Bayern Munich......... the board of directors has, after an intensive discussion, unanimously decided that Uli Hoeness should continue to carry out his role as the Bayern Munich club president," the club said. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)