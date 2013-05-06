(Adds details, background)

May 6 Bayern Munich will allow Uli Hoeness, who is under investigation for suspected tax evasion, to continue as club president but the situation will remain under observation, the German Bundesliga champions said in a statement on their website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de) on Monday.

"In the interest of Bayern Munich......... the board of directors has, after an intensive discussion, unanimously decided that Uli Hoeness should continue to carry out his role as the Bayern Munich club president," the club said.

Bayern added that the club "should concentrate fully and entirely on achieving the sporting goals in the Champions League final on May 25 and the German Cup final on June 1."

Bayern said Hoeness had offered to step back until the case was resolved by the authorities.

"Uli Hoeness has expressed his regret to the club over the case and apologised," the club said.

"The board of directors will continue to observe the situation and deal with any new findings on the topic."

Hoeness shocked Germany last month when he said he had voluntarily alerted tax authorities in January to a Swiss bank account he held.

He is now under investigation for suspected tax evasion and, if convicted, he could be sentenced to jail.

"I made a foolish mistake, a giant blunder that I'm trying to correct as best as I possibly can," Hoeness told the online edition of Die Zeit weekly last week.

"I'm lashing myself over this. I messed up big time but I'm not an evil person."

Bayern are enjoying one of their best-ever seasons on the field.

They have won the Bundesliga, face German rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final in London on May 25 after outclassing Barcelona in the semi-finals and play VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final.

They also pulled off a spectacular managerial coup in January by hiring former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola who will take over from Jupp Heynckes next season. (Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)