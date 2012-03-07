March 7 Bayern Munich issued an angrily-worded
statement on Wednesday denying media speculation that coach Jupp
Heynckes' job was under threat following poor recent results.
"Those in charge of Bayern Munich condemn this outrageous
media speculation, which is not based any facts, in the
strongest possible terms," said the Bavarians in a statement.
"We protest against this type of gossip journalism, which we
will examine legally and take action against."
"Bayern Munich have the fullest trust in Jupp Heynckes and
his work."
Bayern, second in the Bundesliga, have dropped seven points
behind leaders Borussia Dortmund with 10 matches to play, having
taken only 11 points from a possible 21 since the mid-season
break.
They also face an uphill struggle in the Champions League
after losing 1-0 away to FC Basel in their first leg of their
round-of-16 tie.
Bayern's Allianz Arena will host the final, adding to the
pressure on the team to go all the way.
Heynckes, 66, returned for a third stint at Bayern this
season and was given a two-year contract. He replaced volatile
Dutchman Louis van Gaal who was fired last April having had his
contract extended until 2012 earlier that season.
