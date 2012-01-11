BERLIN Jan 11 Bundesliga leaders Bayern
Munich landed back in Germany on Wednesday after a nine-day
training camp in Qatar and trip to India with coach Jupp
Heynckes brimming with confidence ahead of the league restart
next week.
"I am extremely satisfied because we worked very well
overall," Heynckes told reporters after his team returned from
their final friendly in New Delhi, a 4-0 win against India.
"It was an outstanding training camp and we have worked
intensively," he said after Bayern's dominant victories in all
four of their friendlies.
The Bavarians, who are not planning to add any players
during the winter transfer window, face Borussia
Moenchengladbach when the league resumes on Jan. 20.
With only three points separating them from champions
Borussia Dortmund and a busy programme ahead that also includes
German Cup and Champions League matches, Heynckes was happy to
have all his players fit for the Bundesliga restart, including
midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.
"Everyone is healthy and everyone is fit. So we have laid a
super foundation and could not be better prepared," said sports
director Christian Nerlinger.
Germany international Schweinsteiger looked to have fully
recovered from shoulder surgery in early November and was also
on target in Tuesday's win with a fine 20-metre strike.
He is expected to start against fourth-placed Gladbach.
"Bastian needs match practice," said Heynckes. "But he has
already shaken off the timidity of the injury."
Bayern are still in contention for the treble with the
Champions League final, to be held in Munich in May, their
biggest goal this season.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)