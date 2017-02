BERLIN, July 2 Bayern Munich have appointed former Germany international Matthias Sammer as their sports director after parting ways with Christian Nerlinger following two seasons without a trophy, the Bavarians said on Monday.

Sammer, who was released from his position as sports director at the German football association (DFB) earlier on Monday to accept the Bayern offer, will start work immediately.

"I wish Bayern all the best as I enjoyed a very intense and good time here," said Nerlinger, who had replaced current club president Uli Hoeness in 2009.

Bayern finished runners-up this season to Borussia Dortmund in the league and German Cup while also losing to Chelsea in the Champions League final. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)