BERLIN, July 2 Bayern Munich have appointed
former Germany international Matthias Sammer as their sports
director after parting ways with Christian Nerlinger following
two seasons without a trophy, the Bavarians said on Monday.
Sammer, who was released from his position as sports
director at the German football association (DFB) earlier on
Monday to accept Bayern's offer, will start work immediately as
the club seeks to end Borussia Dortmund's two-year reign in
Germany.
"I wish Bayern all the best as I enjoyed a very intense and
good time here," said Nerlinger, who had replaced current club
president Uli Hoeness in 2009.
Bayern finished runners-up this season to Sammer's old club
Dortmund in the Bundesliga and German Cup while also losing to
Chelsea in the Champions League final.
The 1996 European footballer of the year, who was part of
Germany's last title-winning team at Euro 96 and also won the
1997 Champions League title with Dortmund, joined the DFB in
2006 and had a contract to 2016.
Sammer also enjoyed success as a coach, leading Dortmund to
the 2002 Bundesliga title and at 34 became the youngest
league-winning coach, a record he still holds.
"We let Matthias Sammer go with a heavy heart," said DFB
president Wolfgang Niersbach. "The close relationship with him
will remain."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)