BERLIN, June 6 Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with the Champions League winners until 2017 while central defender Daniel van Buyten will stay on for another season, the club said on Thursday.

"We are delighted to have kept two key players with us," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

"Franck and Daniel were outstanding in the past season and we counted on them to make the difference in the crucial games."

Bayern became the first German club to win the treble of titles after they also won the league and cup double.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)