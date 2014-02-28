Feb 28 Bayern Munich are offering no apologies for their dominance of the Bundesliga in the last two seasons, chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Friday.

"I don't remember anyone in Sochi demanding that the dominant German luge competitors should so slower that so that the opposition could keep it," he told Bayern's official magazine.

"Nobody suggested to the Dutch speed skating team in Sochi, who cleaned up all the medals, that they should race in ski boots to make it more interesting."

"Bayern Munich will neither make excuses nor apologise for our good work," Rummenigge said.

"It should be remembered that this is a sporting competition, which is about achieving the best conditions and putting on the best performances and imposing yourself on the opponent, whether it be at the Winter Olympics or the Bundesliga."

Bayern have won their last 14 Bundesliga matches to open up a 19-point lead at the top and are running away with the title for a second season running after winning it by 25 points last year. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)