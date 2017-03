April 17 Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer expects to be fit to face Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg.

Neuer was substituted at halftime in the 3-0 home defeat by Borussia Dortmund last Saturday with a calf muscle problem.

"I feel fine and I have the feeling that I can play on Wednesday," he told Bayern's website (www.fcbayern.de) on Thursday.

As Tom Starke was also injured, Neuer was replaced by third choice Lukas Raeder, who also played in the 5-1 German Cup win over Kaiserslautern on Wednesday. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Robert Woodward)