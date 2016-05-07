SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Chelsea v Arsenal matches
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
BERLIN May 7 Here is a breakdown of the titles won by Bayern Munich under coach Pep Guardiola, who will join Manchester City next season. His Champions League record in brackets:
2013/14 season
UEFA Super Cup
Bundesliga
German Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
(Champions League semi-finals)
2014/15 season
Bundesliga champions
(Champions League semi-finals)
2015/16 season
Bundesliga Champions
German Cup final still to be played
(Champions League semi-finals) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
LONDON, Feb 2 Manchester City have recalled midfielder Yaya Toure to their Champions League squad after he was left out for the group stage last year in an omission that triggered a furious response from his agent.
LONDON, Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):