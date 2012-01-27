Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
BERLIN Jan 27 Bayern Munich have apologised for a publicity stunt which announced a "spectacular transfer" but turned out to be a club promotion on social medium Facebook that backfired and left many fans angry and disappointed.
"Based on the many comments we received, there are many Facebook fans of Bayern Munich who were not happy with our action," the German club said in a statement on Friday.
"We are sorry. It was not our intention to disappoint with the new FC Bayern app."
Sports director Christian Nerlinger had announced on Thursday that a spectacular transfer would be unveiled at a news conference later that day.
The news conference, streamed exclusively for its Facebook page an hour later, turned out to be a promotion in which Nerlinger said every Bayern fan was the "spectacular transfer. Our 12th man".
Supporters reacted angrily, with hundreds messaging the club and saying that Bayern, whose three-point Bundesliga lead was cut last week by a 3-1 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach, would do better to focus on football.
"It could not be more ridiculous," wrote one angry fan. "There was nothing funny about last week's performance so start playing better instead of wasting your time on jokes." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F