Nov 23 Mario Goetze scored on his return to Borussia Dortmund, the club where he was raised, to set their bitter rivals Bayern Munich on their to a 3-0 win in the clash of Germany's top two sides on Saturday.

Goetze stabbed the ball home in the 66th minute, only 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute to a resounding chorus of jeers, as the Bavarians enjoyed their first league win over Dortmund since 2010.

Arjen Robben sealed their win with five minutes left and Thomas Mueller side-footed in a third to complete a demoralising evening for Dortmund.

Dortmund, with a makeshift back four, created plenty of chances, striker Robert Lewandowski missing the best after only two minutes and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer denying Marco Reus with a superb save in the second half.

The win took leaders and champions Bayern seven points clear of third-placed Dortmund with Bayer Leverkusen sandwiched in between. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)