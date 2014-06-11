June 11 Germany captain Philipp Lahm and winger Thomas Mueller have signed new deals that add two years to their existing contracts at Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Bayern skipper Lahm, who can play either at fullback or as a holding midfielder, extended his deal with the German champions until 2018, while the 24-year-old Mueller's agreement now runs until 2019.

"Both Philipp Lahm and Thomas Mueller are very important elements of Bayern Munich," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement on the club's website (www.fcbayern.de).

"Both have remained faithful to this club right from the very start of their careers and they are also going to play an important role here in the future.

"We are very happy that both have decided to commit their long-term futures to Bayern Munich.

"Now I hope that Philipp Lahm and Thomas Mueller have a successful World Cup and I keep my fingers crossed for them and the Germany national team on the way to the title."

The 30-year-old Lahm, considered one of the world's best right-backs, joined Bayern at 11 and said he would end his career at the club.

"It was the right time to discuss an extension," Lahm said. "This is definitely my last contract and I will end my career at Bayern Munich.

"That was always my wish and I'm delighted it has happened."

Mueller, reportedly a transfer target for a number of big clubs across Europe, remains convinced that Bayern is the right place for him.

"I'm delighted to have extended my contract until 2019 so close to the start of the World Cup," he said.

"The club convinced me that I'm in the right place and I have the feeling that I'm an important component in the club's plans.

"Bayern have been my club since 2000 and they will remain so for years to come."

Both players are also expected to play key roles in Germany's bid to end an 18-year trophy drought at the World Cup starting in Brazil this week.

The Germans open their Group G campaign against Portugal in Salvador on June 16 before matches against Ghana (June 21) and the United States (June 26). (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)