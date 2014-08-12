BERLIN Aug 12 Bayern Munich will not sign any more players during the current transfer window despite a series of injury setbacks as they prepare for Wednesday's German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund.

Last season's domestic double winners, seeking revenge for last year's defeat by Dortmund in the same game, will be without injured defender Rafinha and winger Franck Ribery is doubtful.

Long-time absentee Thiago Alcantara's comeback will also have to wait with coach Pep Guardiola refusing to pin down a date for his return.

"No, no new players," Guardiola told reporters in Munich. "Thiago will be back and Rafa will be back and Franck will be back so I am happy about this squad."

Defender Rafinha suffered torn ankle ligaments on Saturday and will be out for some time.

Spain international Thiago Alcantara sustained knee ligament damage in May and was ruled out of the World Cup.

"Thiago will be back soon. He really wants to come back as soon as possible but for these issues we have a doctor and you should ask him," Guardiola said.

Fellow Spaniard Guardiola, in his second season at the Bavarians, will also have to handle the fatigue of his club's six World Cup winners who have only recently returned to training following Germany's triumph in Brazil last month.

"It's great for these players and obviously for the club," Guardiola said. "They have time, I know what they can do but they need time. At the moment we have no time."

He said he had only a handful of fully fit players for the game in Dortmund and would make strategic decisions about other players.

"We have training today. I have until the last moment to decide who plays. Who can play for how long, 15 minutes or 20 or 30 minutes.

"This is a final, and it is not about testing and trying out things. No, no, I am clear about what we need to do. I know who our opponents are, how hard it is going to be. It is not about testing anything.

"I think I only have eight or nine players who can play the full 90 minutes. So I have to see who can play and for how long," Guardiola said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)