BERLIN Feb 14 Bayern Munich were back to their usual ruthless selves on Saturday, inspired by another devastating performance from Arjen Robben who even scored with his right foot in an 8-0 demolition of Hamburg SV.

The Dutchman treated Bayern fans to the rarest of sights at the start of the second half when he skipped past Ronny Marcos inside the box and slipped the ball inside the near post with his usually redundant right foot for Bayern's fourth.

Hamburg goalkeeper Jaroslav Drobny, no doubt expecting Robben to cut inside onto his left foot in the Dutchman's usual style, was caught off guard as he allowed a soft shot to sneak between his hand and the post.

"They had a bit of a laugh over me scoring with my right foot," Robben told television reporters.

Robben tormented the Hamburg defence relentlessly with his twisting runs and he also scored Bayern's third with a more typical effort as he cut inside a defender and curled a left-foot shot in off the post from 25 metres.

Bayern, who are away to Shakhtar Donetsk for their first leg on their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday, had stuttered into action following their winter break in Qatar, managing one win, a draw and a defeat in three matches before Saturday.

They were warned by coach Pep Guardiola on Friday that they would struggle to retain their Bundesliga title and would have "no chance in the Champions League" if they did not improve.

Despite missing midfielder Xabi Alonso, who was rested as a precaution, Guardiola's words appeared to work as they ripped into an outclassed Hamburg.

"We played well. Our buildup was faster than it has been recently," Guardiola told reporters.

"I'm satisfied that we our playing style has come back. Now we can focus on the Champions League."

Hamburg coach Joe Zinnbauer, whose side have scored only 14 goals all season, apologised for the debacle.

"This is a day in my life that I will not forget for a long time. You don't have to say much about an 8-0 defeat," he said.

"We have to apologise to the fans, 8-0 is unbelievable," he added. "But we were also facing immensely powerful opponents. I can't argue with the margin of victory." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)