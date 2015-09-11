BERLIN, Sept 11 Bayern Munich holding midfielder Javi Martinez could make his Bundesliga comeback after more than a year out with torn ligaments and new signing Kingsley Coman will also be included in the squad to face Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Bayern coach Pep Guardiola said.

"He (Martinez) is still not fully at 100 percent but he has trained well in the past weeks," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "So he is happy and I am happier. He is a fighter. He has no fear and wants to play."

Martinez would probably play as a central defender with Medhi Benatia and Holger Badstuber injured and only Jerome Boateng fit.

Guardiola also confirmed that 19-year-old Coman, who moved to the German champions in a two-year loan deal from Juventus last month, would be included.

"He still has to learn and missed our pre-season preparation. But he has hunger and passion," said the Spaniard. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)