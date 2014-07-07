July 7 Bayern Munich have signed Spanish full back Juan Bernat from Valencia on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club announced on their website (www.fcbayern.de) on Monday.

Bayern did not disclose the fee for the 21-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, but media reports quoted a figure of 10 million euros ($13.64 million).

"Bernat is an extraordinary young player who we've been watching for a long time," said sporting director Matthias Sammer.

"He is quick, good in the challenge and positive going forward. We are sure we've made a very good investment."

Bernat joins recent Bayern signings, striker Robert Lewandowski from Borussia Dortmund and midfielder Sebastian Rode from Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Bayern are one of the greatest clubs in the world," said the Valencia-born Bernat.

"I'm delighted to play alongside Lahm, Neuer, Schweinsteiger, Robben and Ribéry and to have Guardiola as my coach."

Bernat made 51 La Liga appearances for Valencia and featured in the Spain squad that won the 2012 European Under-19 Championship in Estonia.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Tony Goodson, editing by Tony Jimenez)