BERLIN Oct 26 Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben and Toni Kroos will be fit for their next Bundesliga match despite both going off injured in the first half of Saturday's 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin, the club said.

The pair left the pitch within minutes of each other midway through the opening period with groin injuries, which Bayern coach Pep Guardiola said was the result of a busy schedule.

"They have played many, many games so far and that can happen," the Spaniard told reporters.

Dutchman Robben said he should be back to face Hoffenheim in the league next Saturday.

"It's not that bad," he told reporters. "It seems to be a problem with the nerve rather than the muscle."

There was more good news for Guardiola, with midfielder Javi Martinez making a substitute appearance after two months out following groin surgery.

Central defender Dante, sidelined for the past week with a cut ankle, is also expected to return to action next week.

Bayern, who have not lost in the three competitions they are currently contesting, are without 25 million euros ($34.49 million) signing Thiago Alcatara, injured since August, defender Holger Badstuber as well as Claudio Pizarro and Xherdan Shaqiri, both injured recently and out until early December.

Last season's treble winners, who have gone 35 league matches without defeat, top the Bundesliga on 26 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

($1 = 0.7250 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)