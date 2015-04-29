BERLIN, April 29 Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben is out for the rest of the season after tearing a muscle in their German Cup semi-final loss to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, while striker Robert Lewandowski broke his jaw and nose and suffered concussion, the club said on Wednesday.

Bayern, who face Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals, are already without Franck Ribery and David Alaba, while Bastian Schweinsteiger has only recently returned to action.

There was some good news with Thiago Alcantara, who returned recently after a year out, diagnosed with no major damage from a knock on his thigh. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mitch Phillips)