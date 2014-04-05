BERLIN, April 5 Bayern Munich's second-choice goalkeeper Tom Starke tore elbow ligaments on Friday and has undergone surgery which could rule him out for the rest of the season, the club said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has made two league appearances this season and champions Bayern said it was not clear yet how long he would be out of action.

Bayern, who lost 1-0 to Augsburg on Saturday, take on Manchester United in the Champions League quarter-final second leg next week after a 1-1 draw in the first game in England.

Starke's place as number two against Augsburg was taken by youth team keeper Leopold Zingerle after the champions' third choice Lukas Raeder suffered an ankle injury that has ruled him out for two weeks. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)