(Fixes typo in headline)

BERLIN Nov 20 Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm had successful surgery on a broken ankle and will remain in hospital for a few more days, the German champions said on Thursday.

Lahm, who will be out for about three months, sustained the injury on Tuesday in training.

"His ankle was fixed with a plate and a screw and he will remain in hospital for some days," Bayern said in a statement.

"He will then need to protect the leg for several weeks before starting his rehabilitation."

The Bavarians are already without injured midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez as well as David Alaba, Holger Badstuber and forward Claudio Pizarro. Substitute goalkeepers Pepe Reina and Tom Starke are also sidelined.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, who returned to team training days ago, has also not played for months.

Bayern host Hoffenheim in the league on Saturday aiming to protect their four-point lead at the top before travelling to Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)