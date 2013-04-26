BERLIN, April 26 Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski have not signed a deal, the newly-crowned champions said on Friday, shooting down widespread speculation of another surprise transfer.

"Bayern, as opposed to some reports, has no contract with Robert Lewandowski," the Bavarian Champions League semi-finalists said in a brief two-line statement.

Bayern stunned Dortmund fans a day before their team crushed Real Madrid 4-1 in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday with the announcement of a deal with Dortmund offensive midfielder Mario Goetze worth a reported 37 million euros ($48.12 million).

Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski, who scored all four goals for Dortmund, has refused to sign a contract extension beyond 2014 and could leave as early as this summer.

His agent said on Thursday the Poland international would not stay on in Dortmund but the player has yet to comment on his future. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)